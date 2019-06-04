Winnipeg police ask for help to find missing woman, 33

Jacqueline Fayant, 33, was last seen in April. (Submitted by the Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman last seen in April.

Jacqueline Fayant, 33, was last seen in the West End of Winnipeg, police said in a news release Tuesday, and there are concerns for her wellbeing.

Fayant is 5-3 and 120 pounds. She has long, brown hair, brown eyes and a number of tattoos, including a Batman logo on her upper left back, Chinese writing on her right wrist and a large rose on her right thigh.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.