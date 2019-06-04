Winnipeg police ask for help to find missing woman, 33
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman last seen in April.
Jacqueline Fayant, 33, was last seen in the West End of Winnipeg, police said in a news release Tuesday, and there are concerns for her wellbeing.
Fayant is 5-3 and 120 pounds. She has long, brown hair, brown eyes and a number of tattoos, including a Batman logo on her upper left back, Chinese writing on her right wrist and a large rose on her right thigh.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.