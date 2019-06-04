Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg police ask for help to find missing woman, 33
Manitoba·New

Winnipeg police ask for help to find missing woman, 33

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman last seen in April.

Jacqueline Fayant was last seen in the West End of Winnipeg in April, police say

CBC News ·
Jacqueline Fayant, 33, was last seen in April. (Submitted by the Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman last seen in April.

Jacqueline Fayant, 33, was last seen in the West End of Winnipeg, police said in a news release Tuesday, and there are concerns for her wellbeing.

Fayant is 5-3 and 120 pounds. She has long, brown hair, brown eyes and a number of tattoos, including a Batman logo on her upper left back, Chinese writing on her right wrist and a large rose on her right thigh.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

Fayant has a number of tattoos, police say, including a Batman logo on her upper left back, Chinese writing on her right wrist, and this large rose on her right thigh. (Submitted by the Winnipeg Police Service)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|