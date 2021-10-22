Winnipeg police ask public for help finding teen missing since September

Winnipeg police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing teen who hasn't been heard from for a month.

Joe Campbell, 13, was last in touch with his caregiver on Sept. 22 in downtown Winnipeg, police said in a news release Friday.

He is five feet six inches tall with a medium build. He has short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Campbell's whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6250.

More from CBC Manitoba: