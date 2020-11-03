Winnipeg police seek public's help to find missing 14-year-old

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday morning.

Harmony Hobson was last seen in the Tuxedo area around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, police say.

She is 5'6" and has a thin build, with brown eyes and brown hair that is medium length, police say.

When Hobson was last seen, she was wearing a black BEBE coat and camouflage pants, and she carried a black backpack with a red zipper.

Anyone with information regarding Hobson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

