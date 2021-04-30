Missing man, woman, 4-week-old baby found safe, police say

Police say a man, woman and four-week-old boy who were last seen in a small community outside Winnipeg last weekend have been found safe.

Tiara Morais, 18, and Dorion Olson, 22, had last been seen with the baby on April 24 in Fannystelle, Man., police said earlier this week.

The hamlet of roughly 95 people is located 50 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg. Police had said Morais and Olson were believed to be in Winnipeg with the baby.

The Winnipeg Police Service announced on Friday morning that the three had been found safe.

