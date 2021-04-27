Winnipeg police searching for missing man, woman, 4-week-old baby
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a man, woman and four-week old baby who were last seen in a small community outside Winnipeg last weekend.
Were last seen in Fannystelle, Man., some time on April 24, police say.
Tiara Morais, 18, and Dorion Olson, 22, were last seen in Fannystelle, Man. — a hamlet of about 95 people nearly 50 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg — with a four-week-old boy some time on April 24.
The three of them are now believed to be in Winnipeg, police say.
Morais is described as five-foot-six and 130 pounds. She is a medium build with long red hair.
Olson is five-foot-10 and 140 pounds. He is also of a medium build and has short brown hair.
Police are asking anyone with information of their whereabouts to call the WPS missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
