Winnipeg police searching for missing man, woman, 4-week-old baby

The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a man, woman and four-week old baby who were last seen in a small community outside Winnipeg last weekend.

Tiara Morais, 18, and Dorion Olson, 22, were last seen in Fannystelle, Man. — a hamlet of about 95 people nearly 50 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg — with a four-week-old boy some time on April 24.

The three of them are now believed to be in Winnipeg, police say.

Morais is described as five-foot-six and 130 pounds. She is a medium build with long red hair.

Olson is five-foot-10 and 140 pounds. He is also of a medium build and has short brown hair.

Police are asking anyone with information of their whereabouts to call the WPS missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

