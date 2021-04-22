Winnipeg police search for 31-year-old last seen in North End nearly a week ago

Winnipeg police are searching for a man who was last seen nearly a week ago.

Amninder Grewal, 31, was last seen in Winnipeg's North End around 6:30 p.m. on April 15, police say.

He's thin and stands at five feet 11 inches tall. He has short black hair and a full black beard.

Grewal was last seen wearing blue jeans and a hoodie, police say.

Anyone with information about Grewal's whereabouts is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

