Winnipeg police seek public's help in finding boy, 13, last seen in North End

Police are asking for the public's help in finding Jaden Franklin, who was last seen in Winnipeg's North End Sunday evening.

He is described as Indigenous, 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

When he last seen, Franklin was wearing a black hoodie and black pants, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

