33-year-old man missing, hasn't been in contact with family in a month: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are searching for Robert Hutchison, 33, whose last known communication to his family was on Jan. 30.
Anyone with information regarding Robert Hutchison's whereabouts is asked to call police
Winnipeg police are searching for a man whose family hasn't heard from him in over a month.
Robert Hutchison, 33, last contacted his family on Jan. 30 and was reported missing on March 1, police said Friday.
He is described as five feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, and has hazel eyes and brush-cut light brown hair.
Police are concerned for Hutchison's well-being.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
