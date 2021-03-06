33-year-old man missing, hasn't been in contact with family in a month: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are searching for a man whose family hasn't heard from him in over a month.

Robert Hutchison, 33, last contacted his family on Jan. 30 and was reported missing on March 1, police said Friday.

He is described as five feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, and has hazel eyes and brush-cut light brown hair.

Police are concerned for Hutchison's well-being.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

More from CBC News: