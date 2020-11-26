Winnipeg police ask for help to find missing 14-year-old
Adrian Dorion was last seen on Nov. 13 in the Kildonan Park area, but was in contact with someone over social media as recently as Wednesday morning, police say.
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.
Adrian Dorion, 14, was last seen on Nov. 13 in the Kildonan Park area, police said in a news release Wednesday. But the teen has been in contact over social media as recently as Wednesday morning.
Police are concerned for Dorion's well-being.
She is described as five feet four inches tall, with a small build and red hair. Police say she is likely wearing a black fur-trimmed coat, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.