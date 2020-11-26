Winnipeg police ask for help to find missing 14-year-old

Adrian Dorion is described as five feet four inches tall and roughly 110 pounds, with a small build and red hair. Police say she is likely wearing a black fur-trimmed coat, black pants and black shoes. (Submitted by the Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.

Adrian Dorion, 14, was last seen on Nov. 13 in the Kildonan Park area, police said in a news release Wednesday. But the teen has been in contact over social media as recently as Wednesday morning.

Police are concerned for Dorion's well-being.

She is described as five feet four inches tall, with a small build and red hair. Police say she is likely wearing a black fur-trimmed coat, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.