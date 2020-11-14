Winnipeg police ask for help to find missing 32-year-old man

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's assistance to find a missing man last heard from in July.

Police say Long Vu Duong last made contact with someone this summer and was reported missing in October.

Police are concerned for his well-being.

Duong is described as roughly five feet, six inches tall and about 185 pounds. He's described as having a heavy build with short black hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 986-6250.