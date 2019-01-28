Winnipeg police search for missing 27-year-old woman
Autumn McKay, 27, was last seen on Jan. 24. She is described as 5-foot-2, slim with brown hair, police say.
Autumn McKay described as 5-foot-2, slim with brown hair, police say
Police are asking for help from the public in locating a woman missing since last week.
Autumn McKay, 27, was last seen in downtown Winnipeg around 11 p.m. on Jan. 24.
She is described as 5-foot-2 and slim with brown hair, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6250.
More from CBC Manitoba: