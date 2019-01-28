Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg police search for missing 27-year-old woman

Winnipeg police search for missing 27-year-old woman

Autumn McKay, 27, was last seen on Jan. 24. She is described as 5-foot-2, slim with brown hair, police say.

Autumn McKay described as 5-foot-2, slim with brown hair, police say

CBC News ·
Autumn McKay, 27, was last seen on Jan. 24, police said. (Supplied by RCMP)

Police are asking for help from the public in locating a woman missing since last week.

Autumn McKay, 27, was last seen in downtown Winnipeg around 11 p.m. on Jan. 24.

She is described as 5-foot-2 and slim with brown hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6250.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us