Winnipeg man last seen Feb. 23 found safe

A 38-year-old man last seen in the Centennial area has been found safe, Winnipeg police say

Winnipeg police say Gilbert Allen Brass, who had been reported missing, has been found safe. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

A man who had been reported missing has been found safe, Winnipeg police say.

Police said in a Monday news release they were asking for the public's help finding Gilbert Allen Brass, a 38-year-old man who was last seen in the Centennial area on Feb. 23.

On Tuesday, Winnipeg police issued a release saying he had been found safe.

 

