Winnipeg man last seen Feb. 23 found safe
Police said in a Monday news release they were asking for the public's help finding Gilbert Allen Brass, a 38-year-old man who was last seen in the Centennial area on Feb. 23.
On Tuesday, Winnipeg police issued a release saying he had been found safe.