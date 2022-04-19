Winnipeg police asks public for help locating missing 63-year-old man

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help locating a missing 63-year-old man.

Edwin Babisky was last seen on April 11 in the Transcona area.

He is described as five feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, green eyes and short grey hair.

Police do not have a description of what he was last seen wearing.

The police urge people to check their back lanes and all structures on their property including sheds and garages.

Police are concerned for Babisky's well-being and are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact their missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

