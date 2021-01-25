Winnipeg police seek public's help to find 42-year-old last seen over a week ago
Joseph Dettanikkeaze, who tends to frequent Portage Place and the downtown area, was last seen in Winnipeg's west end on Jan. 16, police say.
Joseph Dettanikkeaze is 5'11", has a heavy build and sports long black hair
Winnipeg police are searching for a missing 42-year-old man last seen over a week ago.
Dettanikkeaze is 5'11", has a heavy build and sports long black hair.
Police are concerned for Dettakkineaze's well-being.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
