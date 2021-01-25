Winnipeg police seek public's help to find 42-year-old last seen over a week ago

Winnipeg police are searching for a missing 42-year-old man last seen over a week ago.

Joseph Dettanikkeaze, who tends to frequent Portage Place and the downtown area, was last seen in Winnipeg's west end on Jan. 16, police say.

Dettanikkeaze is 5'11", has a heavy build and sports long black hair.

Police are concerned for Dettakkineaze's well-being.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

