2 kids missing from North End have been found, say police

Winnipeg police say a boy and girl who went missing from the North End Saturday night have been safely located.

The two children, aged 9 and 10, had last been seen near Powers Street and Selkirk Avenue around 7 p.m.

In an email to media shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday, police said both kids had been found.

Police thanked the public for helping to locate the children.

