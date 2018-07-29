2 kids missing from North End have been found, say police
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help locating two kids who went missing from the North End Saturday night.
Boy, 10, and girl, 9, had last seen Saturday evening
Winnipeg police say a boy and girl who went missing from the North End Saturday night have been safely located.
The two children, aged 9 and 10, had last been seen near Powers Street and Selkirk Avenue around 7 p.m.
In an email to media shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday, police said both kids had been found.
Police thanked the public for helping to locate the children.
