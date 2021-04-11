Winnipeg police looking for missing 12-year-old last seen in Tyndall Park

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Liv Seenie was last seen in the Tyndall Park neighbourhood on Saturday night at about 11:30 p.m., police said in a Sunday news release.

Seenie is about five foot seven or eight inches tall, with brown eyes and shoulder length dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with three-quarter length sleeves, dark pants, socks with no shoes and was carrying a dark green satchel bag.

Police are concerned for Seenie's well-being and asks anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

