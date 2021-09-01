11-year-old Winnipeg girl missing since Friday, police say
Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing 11-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Friday.
Taleisha Owen last seen in North End wearing yellow striped shirt, black shorts
Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing 11-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Friday.
Taleisha Owen was last spotted in Winnipeg's north end, wearing a yellow striped shirt and black shorts, police said in a news release on Wednesday.
She's just over five feet tall, with a medium build, light brown hair and brown eyes.
Police are concerned for Owen's well-being.
Anyone with any information regarding the girl's whereabouts is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
More from CBC Manitoba: