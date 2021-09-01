11-year-old Winnipeg girl missing since Friday, police say

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing 11-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Friday.

Taleisha Owen was last spotted in Winnipeg's north end, wearing a yellow striped shirt and black shorts, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

She's just over five feet tall, with a medium build, light brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for Owen's well-being.

Anyone with any information regarding the girl's whereabouts is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

