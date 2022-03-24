Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg police search for missing girl, 12

Serena Flett, 12, was last seen in the Fort Richmond area on March 16.

Serena Flett described as thin, 5 feet 2 inches tall with long, curly brown hair

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Serena Flett, 12, is asked to contact Winnipeg police at 204-986-6250. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Police are asking for help locating a 12-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week.

Serena Flett was last seen in Fort Richmond on March 16, Winnipeg police said Thursday in a news release.

She is thin, five feet two inches tall and has long, curly brown hair and brown eyes. Police did not have a description of what clothing she might be wearing. 

Police are concerned for Flett's well-being and ask anyone with information that could help locate her to contact investigators at 204-986-6250.

