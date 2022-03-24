Winnipeg police search for missing girl, 12

Police are asking for help locating a 12-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week.

Serena Flett was last seen in Fort Richmond on March 16, Winnipeg police said Thursday in a news release.

She is thin, five feet two inches tall and has long, curly brown hair and brown eyes. Police did not have a description of what clothing she might be wearing.

Police are concerned for Flett's well-being and ask anyone with information that could help locate her to contact investigators at 204-986-6250.

More from CBC Manitoba: