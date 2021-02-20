Winnipeg police search for missing 12-year-old last seen in Osborne Village area

Winnipeg police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Lily Baptiste was last seen in the Osborne Village area Thursday, police say.

She is described as five feet two inches tall, with a small build and short dark hair. No clothing description is available, police say.

Anyone with information on Baptiste's whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg police missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

