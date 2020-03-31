Winnipeg police seek help in finding girl, 11, last seen in Unicity
Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen in the Unicity area in the evening of March 27.
Lailani Currie is five feet four inches tall, police say, and has a slim build and blond shoulder-length hair.
She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a dark sweatshirt, dark sweatpants and black shoes, while carrying a black shopping bag.
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.