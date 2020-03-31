Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg police seek help in finding girl, 11, last seen in Unicity
Winnipeg police are requesting the public's assistance in their search for Lailani Currie, 11, who was last seen on Friday in the Unicity area of Winnipeg. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen in the Unicity area in the evening of March 27.

Lailani Currie is five feet four inches tall, police say, and has a slim build and blond shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a dark sweatshirt, dark sweatpants and black shoes, while carrying a black shopping bag.

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

