Missing girl, 12, last seen in Winnipeg's West End over the weekend

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing girl.

Valencia Constant, 12, was last seen in the West End on Sunday, Winnipeg police said in a news released on Thursday.

She weighs about 100 pounds and has a thin build, brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair, police say.

Police are worried about Constant's well-being and ask anyone with information about where she is to contact investigators at 204-986-6250.

