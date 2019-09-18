Missing girl, 12, last seen in Winnipeg's West End over the weekend
Valencia Constant, 12, was last seen in the West End on May 9, and Winnipeg police are hoping the public can help find her.
Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing girl.
Valencia Constant, 12, was last seen in the West End on Sunday, Winnipeg police said in a news released on Thursday.
She weighs about 100 pounds and has a thin build, brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair, police say.
Police are worried about Constant's well-being and ask anyone with information about where she is to contact investigators at 204-986-6250.
