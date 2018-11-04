2 Winnipeg men found with meth after chance run-ins with police
One man found with break-in tools, knives, machete
Chance encounters led police to make two separate drug arrests in Winnipeg Saturday.
Officers pulled over a taxi near Andrews Street and Aberdeen Avenue around 1 a.m. after noticing a male passenger in the cab wasn't wearing his seatbelt.
The man was found to have a warrant for his arrest.
After he was taken into custody police searched the cab and found 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine — worth $3,000 on the street — where he had been sitting.
A 26-year-old Winnipeg man is charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possessions of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
Then around 10:55 p.m. officers patrolling near Osborne Street and Brandon Avenue came across a man wanted on a warrant.
The man was taken into custody and when police searched their suspect they found break-in tools, two knives, a large machete and just under 3.5 grams of meth.
A 43-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing weapons and drug-related charges.
Both men have been detained in custody.
More from CBC Manitoba: