2 Winnipeg men found with meth after chance run-ins with police

Chance encounters led police to make two separate drug arrests in Winnipeg Saturday.

Officers pulled over a taxi near Andrews Street and Aberdeen Avenue around 1 a.m. after noticing a male passenger in the cab wasn't wearing his seatbelt.

The man was found to have a warrant for his arrest.

After he was taken into custody police searched the cab and found 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine — worth $3,000 on the street — where he had been sitting.

A 26-year-old Winnipeg man is charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possessions of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Then around 10:55 p.m. officers patrolling near Osborne Street and Brandon Avenue came across a man wanted on a warrant.

The man was taken into custody and when police searched their suspect they found break-in tools, two knives, a large machete and just under 3.5 grams of meth.

A 43-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing weapons and drug-related charges.

Both men have been detained in custody.

