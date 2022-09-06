Winnipeg police ask for help identifying man found in medical distress

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help identifying a man who was found in medical distress on Monday.

Emergency services were called to a restaurant on Main Street in the St. John's Park area and brought a man in his late teens or early 20s to hospital in serious condition, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Investigators haven't been to identify the man and are asking the public for help.

The man has a thin build and short black hair.

He may have had contact with people in Winnipeg or in surrounding areas, police said.

The matter is not considered criminal at this time.

Anyone with information that could help investigators identify the man is asked to contact police at 204-986-6219.

