Man suffers severe head injuries after Monday assault near Winnipeg hotel

Winnipeg police are asking for help from witnesses to a Monday night attack outside a Main Street hotel that left a man with injuries they describe as "life-altering."

Officers were called around 10 p.m. with a report of an assault in front of the McLaren Hotel, police said in a Thursday news release.

The man, who is in his 50s, suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Police say it's likely several people were near the hotel at the time of the attack, who could be able to help identify the person or people who attacked the man.

They're asking anyone who witnessed Monday's assault, or who may have information about it, to contact major crimes unit investigators at 204-986-6210, or leave an anonymous tip by phon at 204-786-8477 or online.

