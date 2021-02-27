Arrests made after Winnipeg police armoured vehicle, officers at McGee Street scene

A number of people have been arrested following an hours-long standoff in Winnipeg's Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood on Saturday.

The Winnipeg Police Service's armoured vehicle and members of the tactical support team were outside a home since noon Saturday.

Police had asked people to stay away from the area while officers executed a search warrant at the home on McGee Street near Wellington Avenue, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

Police said the incident ended safely at around 7 p.m. and some occupants of the house were arrested.

It's not known what charges they're facing or how many people were arrested.

Earlier in the day, police said they believed there could be firearms inside the home, and were taking extra precautions as a result.

There were no injuries reported.

The armoured vehicle and police cruisers could be seen in a back alley on McGee most of the day Saturday. Police vehicles were also seen nearby on Agnes Street.

Police are still investigating.

More information is expected to be released on Sunday.