Man taken to hospital after fight Saturday morning
Manitoba

Man taken to hospital after fight Saturday morning

CBC News ·
Police tape surrounds a building on Marion Street near the bridge on Saturday afternoon. (Aidan Geary/CBC)

A man was rushed to hospital in unstable condition Saturday morning after police were called in to deal with a fight.

Officers arrived at a home on Marion Street near the bridge over the Seine River around 8:30 a.m., police said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

When they got there, officers found an injured man. He was taken to hospital, where he has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, two areas on the block were cordoned off with police tape, and two cruisers were still on the scene.

The investigation continues.

A police cruiser was parked in front of the building on Marion Street Saturday afternoon. (Aidan Geary/CBC)
