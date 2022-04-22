A Winnipeg man who lives in a home where a daycare operates has been charged with multiple counts related to the abuse of two children.

In September 2021, police started investigating allegations of child sexual abuse at a home between July and August 2021.

Police say a child was assaulted by a man while he was staying at the man's house on Aberdeen Avenue, which is also a home daycare.

Robert Dale Prince, 36, was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference in October.

Then in January 2022, the Winnipeg police internet child exploitation unit was notified about child sexual abuse imagery that was published on social media in April 2021.

Police identified two children in the images, one of them the child in the earlier case.

Prince was identified as a suspect and was arrested again on April 11.

He has been charged with another count of sexual assault and multiple crimes related to the child sexual abuse images.

Police will provide more information at a news conference Friday morning at 11 a.m.