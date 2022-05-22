Dispute on Main Street sends 4 to hospital, 2 with stab wounds

Two teenagers and an adult man are facing charges following an assault on Main Street in Winnipeg on Saturday morning.

Winnipeg Police were called to Main Street between Sutherland and Flora avenues after hearing reports of a stabbing at about 10:30 a.m.

Investigators say a man and two women got into a dispute that escalated to an assault. At that time, police say a 17-year-old girl intervened, armed herself with a knife and proceeded to stab both women.

The man then allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old boy who attempted to intervene.

Both women were taken to the hospital and kept overnight to treat their stab wounds.

The 15-year-old teen and man were taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.

Police don't believe any of the people knew each other.

The 17-year-old girl is facing two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

She was released on an undertaking as mandated by the Criminal Code.

The 15-year-old is charged with assault and possession of a weapon.

The 37-year-old man was charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault. Both he and the teenage boy were released until their court date, as mandated by the Criminal Code.

