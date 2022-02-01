Winnipeg police identify victim of Main Street hotel homicide

Winnipeg police have identified the victim of a weekend homicide.

A seriously injured man was found in a hotel on Main Street near Henry Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Paramedics took the man to hospital in critical condition and he later died.

Police identified the man as Norman Nigel Bird, 29.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

More from CBC Manitoba: