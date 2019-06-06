Police arrest machete-wielding man after downtown Winnipeg stores robbed

Winnipeg police have made an arrest after a man armed with a machete robbed two stores in the city's downtown Wednesday afternoon.

Police were first called to a store near Bell MTS Place for a report of a man armed with a machete around 1:10 p.m.

By the time officers arrived, the man had fled and went running through the area with the weapon, prompting several more calls to police.

Officers caught up with the man on Hargrave Street, south of Portage Avenue. They used a Taser to help take him into custody after he refused to drop the machete, police say.

Police allege the same person threatened security at City Place earlier in the day, after they spotted him with the machete and asked him to hand it over.

After he fled from City Place security, police say the man made his way to the Bay with the weapon, where he covered his face with a mask and stole several items. Police say he then went to Portage Place and stole two bags, which security guards were able to recover, but they backed off when he produced the machete.

A 24-year-old man is facing several charges, including two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of robbery.

