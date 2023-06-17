Winnipeg Police investigating alleged sexual assault in Frontenac Park Friday

Winnipeg police are searching for a man in connection with an alleged sexual assault Friday night at Frontenac Park in the Windsor Park neighbourhood.

Winnipeg Police responded to a report around 10 p.m. Friday of a young girl who had been sexually assaulted in the park, according to a news release Saturday.

The girl and her friends were walking on the Frontenac Trail near Cottonwood Road when an unknown male approached and began speaking to them, the release said. The girl was touched in an unwanted sexual manner after being separated from the group.

After the assault, she and her friends left the area and reported the incident to her caregiver, the release said. Officers met with a 15-year-old female, who provided an initial report.

The suspect is described as male in his 20s, who appeared to be of East Indian descent, and was wearing an orange hoodie, dark pants with a red stripe, according to the news release.

Members of the Sex Crimes Unit are investigating, the police said. Anyone with information or video surveillance footage is asked to call the Sex Crimes Unit at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.