Winnipeg police officers tried to cover up actions after family assaulted in hotel room, judge rules

Four Winnipeg police officers committed "egregious conduct" when they unlawfully entered a hotel room and assaulted three people inside, then charged one of the family members to "provide a cover" for their actions.

That's according to a Manitoba judge's ruling in a civil suit brought against the City of Winnipeg and one of the officers in connection with the Boxing Day 2014 incident.

Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench Justice Jeffrey Harris has ordered more than $97,000 in damages be paid to the three family members for the "malicious and high-handed" actions by the officers.

"The officers entered the plaintiffs' hotel room without lawful reason and, with that knowledge, 'backfilled' a story both in the report and before this court in an attempt to justify their egregious conduct," Harris wrote in his 41-page decision, released May 27.

During that unlawful entry, the officers assaulted three family members, Harris ruled, one of whom suffered a concussion, a fractured nose and swelling in her face so severe she couldn't properly open her mouth for a week.

And it led to the officers trying to cover their actions by confiscating phones and an iPad so they couldn't be recorded and laying charges against the family members, the judge wrote in his decision.

The police officers' actions must be "deterred and punished," Harris said.

Hotel called police complaining about family

According to the lawsuit decision, on Dec. 26, 2014, Ola and Andrew Beaulieu took their two children — Kyra, 18, and Kyuss, 16 — along with Kyra's 18-year-old friend for a stay at a Winnipeg Clarion hotel as a late Christmas present.

After checking in, the family swam in the pool and ordered pizza. Ola drank five beers and Andrew had the other 10 from the 15-pack they had brought with them.

Around 11 p.m., several family members went outside to smoke, where they learned that hotel management had called police to complain that Andrew had been knocking on doors to rooms and causing a disturbance.

The family returned to their hotel room.

"All was calm in the room as they awaited the arrival of police," Justice Harris wrote.

Then four police officers showed up at the door.

Video footage recorded during the altercation shows a very different picture from what officers described in their police report and during testimony, Harris wrote.

Police had no right to enter hotel room: judge

In his ruling, the judge said the four officers — Const. Gary Douglas Powell, Const. James William Macumber, Patrol Sgt. Darren Cote and Const. Michelle Degroot — unlawfully entered the room, without a proper reason or warrant to do so.

During trial, officers testified hotel staff told them a minor was in the room, and police were concerned about the welfare of the 16-year-old.

Officers said when they got to the door, they smelled marijuana. Macumber asked if anyone was smoking marijuana, and also testified he heard the occupants call them "f--king pigs."

Const. Powell testified "very hysterical kids were in the suite with a very intoxicated man."

Kyra Beaulieu's video of police entering hotel room:

Kyra Beaulieu recorded video when four Winnipeg officers entered her family's hotel room on Dec. 26, 2014. The footage shows that the lead-up to police officers assaulting three family members was very different from what officers described and led a Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench justice to find the actions by the officers "egregious." 0:10

He also testified that he saw liquor bottles and scissors everywhere when Andrew opened the hotel room door, but during cross-examination admitted he only saw one beer bottle and one pair of scissors.

Police also said that when he opened the door, Andrew had his fists up, calling him "intoxicated, belligerent and aggressive."

The judge did not accept that explanation for entering the room.

In a video captured on Kyra's cellphone, Andrew can be seen standing "passively" as the four officers are seen entering the hotel room.

"All was quite calm and subdued," Harris wrote.

"There were no occupants yelling at the [Winnipeg Police Service] officers," Harris wrote. "The chaos that they described to the court simply did not exist."

He goes on to say "[Andrew was] telling officers again in a firm but non-aggressive voice, 'You guys are making a f--king mistake.'"

Harris also said if officers were concerned with the well-being of minors, their first question should not have been about marijuana.

Police seized devices: judge

The video also shows that within seconds, Macumber moved toward Kyra — who was recording the four officers while sitting in a chair — and taking her phone, as the video goes black.

That officer insisted at trial that he took the phone from Kyra because she was "getting in his face" and he was concerned she would use it as a weapon, the decision says.

"That simply did not happen," Harris wrote.

"She had been doing nothing but recording the events in the room."

Andrew Beaulieu following the altercation with Winnipeg Police officers. (Submitted by Ian Histed)

Macumber then took away another family member's phone.

"I conclude that Macumber was taking steps to prevent that second phone from being used to record events yet to occur in that room," he wrote.

Shortly after the two phones were taken, the 18-year-old family friend began recording the events on her iPad.

She can be seen in that video moving toward Macumber, asking for his badge number several times "in a polite but insistent matter," the judge said.

Officer hit woman 'with full force'

In the second video, Macumber is seen pushing Kyra onto a table. He testified that the 18-year-old had hit him in her arm, which she denied.

Even if she did hit him, though, pushing her onto the table wasn't justified, the judge ruled.

Ola, seeing her daughter pushed into the table, ran toward the constable, screaming "What are you doing to my daughter? She is pregnant."

Macumber then "struck the left side of [Ola's] face two to four times with his closed fist," Harris wrote, causing her to lose consciousness.

Macumber said Ola swung the first punch. The judge didn't believe him, saying a picture Macumber claimed showed "redness" on his face did not "show any such redness."

"If Const. Macumber was acting in the course of police duties, his assault on Ola goes beyond what could be considered within a reasonable range," he wrote.

Kyra and Ola Beaulieu say they are still living with the effects of the attack, including fear of police officers. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

As Andrew tried to step in, Harris wrote, two officers intervened and twisted Andrew's arm, kneeing him in the thigh.

Family said they watched officers punch him.

Ola, Andrew, and Kyra were all arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Andrew was detained for two days, and Kyra and Ola were held for several hours.

Andrew pleaded guilty to causing a disturbance. The charges against Kyra were stayed after she apologized. The charge against Ola was stayed 18 months later.

Police 'created narrative': judge

Harris wrote that the charge against Ola should not have been laid at all.

"I am satisfied that by charging Ola with assaulting a [Winnipeg Police Service] officer, Const. Macumber engaged in a deliberate and improper use of his office," he wrote.

"Const. Macumber laid the charge against Ola in order to conceal his unlawful attack on her and to support the narrative that was developed to justify the unlawful entry into the Beaulieus' hotel room.

"Const. Macumber acted with malice towards her," he wrote, and "is not being honest in his evidence."

Long-term injuries

Ola was left with the most extensive injuries.

"It is impossible to understand how [Macumber] considered the level of force used against Ola as appropriate," Harris wrote.

Ola suffered a soft-tissue injury and needed stitches on her lip, and has a chip fracture in her nose. She also suffered a concussion that had her off work for weeks.

"She … was unable to brush her teeth for a week because she could not open her mouth," the judge wrote.

Ola, Andrew and Kyra were awarded a total of more than $97,000 in damages, plus costs.

The Winnipeg Police Service would not say whether any of the four police officers were penalized, but did say all but one of them is still employed. The fourth has retired.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which investigates serious incidents involving police, confirmed on Friday it is investigating the incident.