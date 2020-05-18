Winnipeg police arrest 20-year-old after man was attacked over not buying meth

A man is in police custody after stabbing someone who declined to buy meth from him.

The Winnipeg Police Service responded to a report of a stabbing on Selkirk Avenue just before 6 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with a deep knife wound.

The man, who was walking in the area, was approached by another man who tried to sell him methamphetamine. When he declined, the dealer got upset, attacked the man with a knife, then ran away, police said.

Police treated the man when they found him, including making a tourniquet. He was then sent to hospital in stable condition.

Officers and the K9 Unit started patrolling the surrounding area. With help from people living in the William Whyte neighbourhood, police said they were able to find a suspect on Manitoba Avenue.

A 20-year-old man remains in custody and faces charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, failing to comply with a probation order and two counts of failing to comply with a condition of release order.