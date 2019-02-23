Winnipeg man charged with faking his own kidnapping

Charges have been laid against a Winnipeg man police say pretended to have been kidnapped in an attempt to extort cash from his parents back in China.

Winnipeg police began investigating in February 2018, after the man's parents were sent a video demanding a large amount cash.

Investigators from the major crimes unit and tech crimes unit tracked the man down at a home in on Arden Avenue in Winnipeg.

Police now say the man staged the kidnapping with help from another man in an attempt to falsely obtain cash from his parents.

A 31-year-old man and a 24-year-old man are each charged with extortion and public mischief.

