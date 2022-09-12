2 more charges laid against Winnipeg high school football coach accused of sexual abuse

Winnipeg high school football coach and teacher Kelsey McKay faces two more charges related to sexual abuse of minors during his time at Churchill High School and Vincent Massey Collegiate.

McKay, 52, was arrested on April 12 and initially charged with 14 offences related to the sexual exploitation of minors while he worked as a teacher and coached football at Churchill High School and Vincent Massey Collegiate for approximately two decades.

The complainants are five former students at the high schools.

Later in April, three more complainants came forward, saying they were abused while McKay was working at Churchill High School.

Yet another former student has since come forward with allegations, and McKay was charged on Wednesday with another count of sexual abuse and another count of luring a child under 18, Const. Dani McKinnon from the police public information office said at a news conference Wednesday.

"[He] reported being exploited and sexually assaulted as a teen by the same high school coach during the 2000s," she said.

McKay now faces a total of 24 charges:

Nine counts of sexual assault.

Seven counts of sexual exploitation.

One count of sexual interference.

Seven counts of luring.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

McKay was released from police custody on a number of conditions.

All nine victims are now adults, but they were minors when they say the offences occurred.

The first five complainants' allegations are about incidents at McKay's home, Const. Dani McKinnon said at a news conference on April 13, after McKay's initial arrest.

McKinnon also said on April 13 that McKay forged relationships with students that were beyond what is appropriate for teachers and coaches, and that she would not be surprised if more complainants came forward after learning about his arrest.

Ted Fransen, who was then the Pembina Trails School Division superintendent, told parents via email on April 13 that McKay had been put on unpaid administrative leave and would not be allowed on school property.

Anyone with information that could help investigators, or those who want to speak with an officer on the case, can call the sex crimes unit at 204-986-6245.

Support is available for anyone who has been sexually assaulted. You can access crisis lines and local support services through this Government of Canada website or the Ending Violence Association of Canada database. ​​If you're in immediate danger or fear for your safety or that of others around you, please call 911.