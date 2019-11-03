Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg police investigating shooting in Elmwood
Winnipeg police are investigating the scene where a man was shot on William Newton Avenue on Saturday.

Police spokesperson says male victim sent to hospital in unstable condition

Dana Hatherly · CBC News ·
Police tape blocked off a back lane in Winnipeg's Elmwood neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon at the scene of a shooting. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Winnipeg police said they are investigating the scene where a man was shot on William Newton Avenue on Saturday.

A male victim was sent to hospital in unstable condition following the shooting in Elmwood, police said. No charges or arrests have been made.

Police cruisers could be seen in the area when CBC News arrived shortly before 7 p.m. CT.

The owner of a property near where police are investigating declined to comment when reached by phone on Saturday evening.

No additional details were provided by police about the incident.

Police tape surrounds the scene where police are investigating a shooting in the city's east district. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

