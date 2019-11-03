Winnipeg police investigating shooting in Elmwood

Winnipeg police said they are investigating the scene where a man was shot on William Newton Avenue on Saturday.

A male victim was sent to hospital in unstable condition following the shooting in Elmwood, police said. No charges or arrests have been made.

Police cruisers could be seen in the area when CBC News arrived shortly before 7 p.m. CT.

The owner of a property near where police are investigating declined to comment when reached by phone on Saturday evening.

No additional details were provided by police about the incident.

Police tape surrounds the scene where police are investigating a shooting in the city's east district. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

