Police seek video footage after West Broadway homicide

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in investigating a homicide that took place in the West Broadway area Saturday morning.

Police responded to a report of a man who had been stabbed at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning, a news release said. An unresponsive, 50-year-old man was found in a back lane on Furby Street, police said.

Officers provided emergency medical care for the man, before he was transported to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries, the release said.

Investigators are on scene Saturday morning after a man was found dead behind a funeral home. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The homicide unit has assumed the investigation, but no arrests have been made, the release said.

On Saturday morning, police had taped off an alley in between the Thomson Funeral Home and an apartment complex on 250 Furby Street. Officers along with a police forensics vehicle were at the scene.

Sandals, glasses and other items of clothing were visible on the ground in the alley.

Anyone with information or residential or commercial video surveillance footage that may assist investigators is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477, the release said.