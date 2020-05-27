Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg police asking public to avoid Exchange District area during investigation
Winnipeg Police Service are investigating a scene around King Street and McDermot Avenue in the city's Exchange District.

Winnipeg Police Service have taped off streets in the city's Exchange District. (Amélie David/CBC/Radio-Canada)

Winnipeg Police Service are investigating a scene in the city's Exchange District.

Officers are in the area around King Street and McDermot Avenue as part of an ongoing investigation, according to a news release.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

More to come.

