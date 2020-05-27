Winnipeg police asking public to avoid Exchange District area during investigation

Winnipeg Police Service are investigating a scene in the city's Exchange District.

Officers are in the area around King Street and McDermot Avenue as part of an ongoing investigation, according to a news release.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

the Winnipeg police are currently involved in a dynamic situation in the area of King St and McDermot Ave. Police are requesting that the public stay away from this area. —@wpgpolice

More to come.