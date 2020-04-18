Winnipeg police investigating in Assiniboine Forest

Yellow caution tape can be seen winding through Assiniboine Forest at the scene of a Winnipeg police investigation underway Saturday afternoon.

Officers are currently on scene and investigating "suspicious circumstances" on the east side of the forest near Assiniboine Park in west Winnipeg, according to the Winnipeg Police Service's public information officer.

Const. Jay Murray gave no additional details in his email statement.

An update is expected to be available on Sunday, he said.

Police tape attached to trees winds through Assiniboine Forest where police investigated Saturday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

