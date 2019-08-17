Winnipeg police investigating after man dies following assault near St. James Cemetery
A 29-year-old man was arrested following an assault that turned deadly in West Wolseley Friday.
Winnipeg police are investigating after a man died following an assault overnight on Thursday or Friday morning.
Emergency crews responded after a bystander found the victim unresponsive in the area of Tylehurst Street and Wolseley Avenue, near the St. James Cemetery, at about 5:30 p.m., Const. Jay Murray said.
The man, in his 30s, was transported to hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.
A 29-year-old man was taken into custody Friday and charged with aggravated assault, Murray said. The charge could be upgraded depending on the results of an autopsy, he said.
Police believe the victim and the suspect knew each other and a conflict escalated into a serious assault.
The homicide and major crimes unit continue to investigate the incident.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.