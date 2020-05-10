Winnipeg police investigating after incident outside Polo Park mall

Police were on the scene outside Winnipeg's CF Polo Park following an incident on Sunday.

Members of the Winnipeg Police Service's forensics unit could be seen investigating an incident at the shopping centre parking lot on Sunday.

Investigators set up police tape and some markers on the ground outside the northwest entrance near St. James Street.

An inspector on duty confirmed police were at the property but did not release further details about what happened.

Members of the Winnipeg Police Service's forensics unit could be seen investigating outside CF Polo Park on Sunday. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

The mall's administration confirmed an incident took place on the property on Sunday afternoon.

"Our primary concern is to ensure the safety of our shoppers, tenants and staff, and our management team is cooperating fully with the police investigation," general manager Peter Havens said.

He did not elaborate on the nature or severity of the investigation.

In an statement, Havens said the mall was open and operating as normal Sunday evening.