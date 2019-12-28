Winnipeg police investigating city's 44th homicide at Inkster Gardens

Winnipeg police forensic identification and homicide units are stationed on a normally quiet street in Inkster Gardens to investigate the city's 44th homicide of 2019.

An officer on duty late Saturday evening confirmed a serious incident that left a person dead in the city's northwest is being investigated as a homicide.

A male suspect known to the victim turned himself in, according to police.

The duty officer was unable to confirm the status of arrests and charges, but was not aware of any additional suspects.

No details were available about the suspect or victim.

Quiet community

Uniformed officers in two cars are guarding a home that forensic officers have been going in and out of since Friday.

Neighbours say police have been outside the home on Highwater Path since about 5 p.m. Friday.

Bon Bacani said paramedics, a fire truck and several police officers were outside his street yesterday. He said a police officer came to his door around 7:30 p.m. Friday to ask to look at his doorbell surveillance camera from around 3:30 p.m.

"They were looking for a couple of taxis who were driving by, but unfortunately we didn't see any," he said.

Bon Bacani lives a few doors down from the house police have been in and out of all day. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

Bacani lives just a few houses down from the house that forensic officers have been going in. He said the police presence on his street surprised him and his wife.

"It's pretty quiet in here. We've been here for five years now," he said.

Noemi Feliciano lives next door to the house police are investigating. "Right now we are scared, so we don't know what's happening, what happened," she said.

"We are really, really scared."

The officer on duty said there's no indication more details will be provided on Sunday as there will be no police media officer on duty.