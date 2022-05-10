Police watchdog looks for witnesses after allegation man's arm fractured during arrest by Winnipeg officers

The agency tasked with overseeing Manitoba police officers is asking for witnesses to come forward after a man suffered what appeared to be a fractured elbow during an arrest last week.

On May 5, Winnipeg police officers responded to a call for service at Pembina Highway and Bishop Grandin Boulevard around 9:11 a.m.

They found a man armed with a weapon, and used force to arrest him after he allegedly refused to drop it, according to a statement issued by the Independent Investigation Unit.

The man was taken to Victoria General Hospital, where it was discovered he may have a fractured elbow.

The IIU investigates all incidents involving police that lead to a serious injury or death.

Anyone with information or video footage of what happened is asked to contact the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.

