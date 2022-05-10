Skip to Main Content
Police watchdog looks for witnesses after allegation man's arm fractured during arrest by Winnipeg officers

Man may have suffered broken elbow during arrest on May 5

The Independent Investigation Unit is asking anyone with information or video of the arrest by Winnipeg police officers to contact them. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

The agency tasked with overseeing Manitoba police officers is asking for witnesses to come forward after a man suffered what appeared to be a fractured elbow during an arrest last week.

On May 5, Winnipeg police officers responded to a call for service at Pembina Highway and Bishop Grandin Boulevard around 9:11 a.m.

They found a man armed with a weapon, and used force to arrest him after he allegedly refused to drop it, according to a statement issued by the Independent Investigation Unit.

The man was taken to Victoria General Hospital, where it was discovered he may have a fractured elbow.

The IIU investigates all incidents involving police that lead to a serious injury or death. 

Anyone with information or video footage of what happened is asked to contact the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.

