Winnipeg police make arrest after intruder tried to force himself on woman in Wolseley home

A man accused of going into a Wolseley neighbourhood home, committing an indecent act in front of a woman who lives there and trying to force himself on her has been arrested, Winnipeg police say.

The 24-year-old man arrested on Wednesday is accused of going into an unlocked home in the Winnipeg neighbourhood before 2:30 a.m. on July 31, where he was confronted by two women, police said in a news release on Monday.

One of the women tried to hide but the man pushed open the door to the room where she was and committed an indecent act, police said.

The man then tried to force himself on her, police said, but she fended him off.

Members of the sex crimes unit believe he is responsible for two other indecent acts reported to police.

One occurred on Oct. 25, 2021, in a public laundry room of an apartment building on Stradbrook Avenue near Donald Street.

The other was on July 25 in a washroom at a Royal Canadian Legion on Ellice Avenue between Strathcona Street and Milt Stegall Drive.

The 24-year-old was charged with breaking and entering with intent and three counts of committing an indecent act and was taken into custody.

Police are still investigating and anyone with information that could help is asked to call the sex crimes unit at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).