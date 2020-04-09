Winnipeg police close down Lagimodiere south of Fermor for serious incident

A busy Winnipeg intersection has closed down after what police are describing as "a serious incident" Wednesday evening.

Several police cars were on Lagimodiere south of Fermor Wednesday evening, and police advised people to avoid the area in a statement released just before 7 p.m.

An SUV and a police car appear to have been involved in a collision, and the area has been closed off with police tape. Clothes could be seen lying on the ground near the vehicles.

Police said in their statement there is no risk to public safety, but haven't provided any other details about the incident.

A police spokesperson is expected to provide information about the incident later Wednesday evening.