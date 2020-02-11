Winnipeg police investigating incident near Misericordia Hospital
Winnipeg police are investigating an incident at a rental property in Armstong's Point near Misericordia Hospital Tuesday morning.
Officers were dispatched to the home on Middle Gate south of Cornish Avenue around 7:40 a.m.
Police told CBC News officers and an ambulance were dispatched to a home on Middle Gate, south of Cornish Avenue, around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday.
The property is taped off and officers, including members of the forensic unit, could be seen taking photos.
Police wouldn't release any more information, but said more details will be made available Wednesday.
