Winnipeg police investigating incident near Misericordia Hospital

Winnipeg police are investigating an incident at a rental property in Armstong's Point near Misericordia Hospital.

Police told CBC News officers and an ambulance were dispatched to a home on Middle Gate, south of Cornish Avenue, around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The property is taped off and officers, including members of the forensic unit, could be seen taking photos.

Police wouldn't release any more information, but said more details will be made available Wednesday.

Police can be seen investigating at a rental property south of Cornish Avenue on Middle Gate. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

