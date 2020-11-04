Police watchdog probes death of man in custody of Winnipeg police

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who went into medical distress while in the custody of the Winnipeg police early Wednesday morning.

The man, 40, was arrested at about 1 a.m. following a traffic stop on Talbot Avenue in the Elmwood neighbourhood over drug offences, police say. He was taken into custody and placed under observation, according to a release from the Independent Investigation Unit later that day.

Police say the man went into medical distress shortly after 3 a.m. and was unresponsive.

They performed first aid and he was taken to St. Boniface Hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

The IIU is taking over responsibility of the investigation. Because the case involves a death, the IIU will request the Manitoba Police Commission provide a civilian monitor.

Witnesses or other individuals who have information or video footage that might assist this investigation are asked to contact the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.

More from CBC Manitoba:

