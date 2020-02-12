Skip to Main Content
Man died of self-inflicted wounds while Winnipeg police present, watchdog says
Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after a man died of self-inflicted injuries while in the presence of Winnipeg police officers on Monday.

Manitoba's Independent Investigation Unit is looking into the death of a man while Winnipeg police officers were present. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

The death happened after officers were called to a domestic dispute involving a man with a knife, Winnipeg police told the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.

Police said they were trying to diffuse the situation when the man suffered self-inflicted wounds. He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead at Health Sciences Centre.

The IIU assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Because the incident involves a death, the IIU has asked the Manitoba Police Commission to provide a civilian to monitor the investigation.

The IIU won't provide any additional details because the investigation is ongoing.

