Winnipeg police identify man found in medical distress on Main Street in August who later died

A number of tips have helped investigators identify a man who died last month after being found on the street in medical distress.

The man was initially found outside a restaurant on Main Street on Aug. 5. He was taken to hospital where he died, and police have been trying to identify him ever since.

On Friday night, Winnipeg police said they determined the man's identity thanks to help from the Chief Medical Examiner's Office and numerous tips from the public.

Investigators have notified his family, but police did not provide his name.