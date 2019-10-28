Police identify victims of weekend double homicide

Winnipeg police have identified two men that were killed early Sunday morning on Ross Avenue as 32-year-old Edwin Harper and 62-year-old Wayne Palidwor.

Around 2:30 a.m., police responded to an incident where two men were found laying on the ground and suffering from injuries in a back lane near Ross Avenue and Isabel Street.



Both Harper and Palidwor were sent to hospital in critical condition, but later succumbed to their injuries.

There have been seven homicides in Winnipeg over the past three weeks.

The city has now reached 36 homicides in 2019 — the second-highest recorded in a calendar year, and there are still two months to go.



The investigation into the deaths of Harper and Palidwor is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information that may help investigators to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).